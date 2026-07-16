Why Sonam Wangchuk refuses to end his hunger strike despite growing concern

As education reformer and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk’s indefinite hunger strike entered its 19th day on July 16, Thursday, concern over his deteriorating health has spread far beyond Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. Several actors, writers, musicians, politicians, and civil society voices have appealed to the Union government to engage with him, while many have also urged Wangchuk to end his fast before it causes irreversible damage to his health.

Wangchuk began his hunger strike in support of the Gen Z-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which emerged as one of the country’s biggest youth movements after the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. As the protest gathers momentum, the issue has also reached the Delhi High Court, where a petition has sought urgent medical intervention. Even as organisers have released regular updates on Wangchuk’s worsening health, the movement says its repeated calls for dialogue with the Union government have gone unanswered.

Here’s a look at how the protest began, why Wangchuk is fasting, and who has come out in support of him.

How did it begin?

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a Gen Z-led satirical political movement founded by Abhijeet Dipke, shot to prominence after the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak triggered nationwide outrage over repeated examination irregularities.

While the movement initially centred on the alleged leak, it soon expanded into a wide campaign calling for accountability in India’s education system. The controversy also took a devastating human toll. Between the cancellation of NEET-UG on May 12 and the June 21 re-test, at least 12 aspirants across the country died by suicide, according to an investigation by The Indian Express. While the circumstances varied from case to case, the deaths came to symbolise the immense pressure and uncertainty faced by students caught in the controversy.

The CJP has demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the dissolution of the National Testing Agency (NTA), sweeping reforms to competitive examinations, and Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of students whom the movement says died by suicide following the NEET controversy.

The campaign quickly gained traction online, drawing millions of supporters and turning into one of the country’s most visible youth-led movements.

Why is Sonam Wangchuk on a hunger strike?

On June 28, Wangchuk joined the movement by beginning an indefinite hunger strike at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

Before starting the fast, Wangchuk and CJP founder Abhijit Dipke visited Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. Calling himself a follower of Gandhi’s philosophy of non-violent resistance, Wangchuk said he hoped the hunger strike would compel the Union government to engage in dialogue with the protesters. He has maintained that he will continue the fast until the government agrees to hold talks with the movement – a demand that organisers say has so far received no response.

According to the medical bulletin issued by the CJP on July 15, Wangchuk remains “very weak” and is under 24-hour medical vigilance. His weight has fallen to 57.15 kg, after dropping another 400 grams in the previous 24 hours, taking his total weight loss since the hunger strike began to 8.9 kg. His blood pressure was recorded at 105/76 mmHg, blood sugar at 80 mg/dL, oxygen saturation at 97%, while his hydration was described as “fair.”

Several others have also joined the indefinite fast alongside him, with one of them reportedly requiring hospitalisation after their health worsened.

Which celebrities have voiced support?

Many prominent celebrities have so far come out in support of Wangchuk, urging both the Union government to engage with the protesters and the activist to reconsider his indefinite fast.

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman was among the first prominent voices to speak out, expressing concern over Wangchuk’s deteriorating health in an Instagram post and urging the Union government to open a dialogue with him. “We must not become a society that sits back and watches one of its greatest minds be sacrificed. India has a long history of peaceful protest; those who wield power are obliged to meet such protest with peaceful dialogue,” she wrote.