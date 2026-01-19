Delhi-NCR chokes under 'severe' pollution as AQI soars past 450

Air pollution levels in the National Capital Region (NCR) have shattered previous records over the past few days, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) across the entire NCR, including Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad, slipping into the "severe" category.

The deteriorating air quality has raised serious health concerns as pollution levels continue to remain dangerously high.

In several locations, the AQI crossed 450, while in some areas it came close to the 500 mark.

Owing to these alarming pollution levels, the entire NCR is experiencing conditions akin to a gas chamber, with Delhi bearing the brunt of the crisis.

Residents across the region have been forced to breathe extremely hazardous air, significantly impacting daily life.

At the majority of air quality monitoring stations in Delhi, AQI readings were firmly in the "severe" range.

Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 461, Ashok Vihar 471, Bawana 442, Chandni Chowk 454, Jahangirpuri 468, Rohini 471, Vivek Vihar 472 and Wazirpur 473, highlighting the widespread nature of the pollution crisis across the capital.

Other parts of Delhi also reported disturbing figures. The AQI in the ITO area stood at 430, while R.K. Puram recorded 439. Sonia Vihar registered an AQI of 467, and Mandir Marg registered 371.

Even the IGI Airport Terminal-3 area was not spared, with an AQI of 339, placing it in the "poor to severe" category. Officials said the situation in the adjoining cities of Noida and Ghaziabad remained equally worrying.

In Noida, pollution levels were significantly high, with Sector-62 recording an AQI of 375, Sector-1 at 439 and Sector-116 at 422. Ghaziabad also witnessed severe air pollution, with Indirapuram recording 433, Loni 476, Sanjay Nagar 389 and Vasundhara 457.

These figures indicate that the pollution crisis has spread well beyond Delhi and engulfed neighbouring urban centres.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, a thick layer of dense fog and smog has enveloped the entire NCR since morning.

Dense fog was recorded on January 19, and the weather department has forecast moderate fog conditions to persist over the next few days as well.

Experts said that high humidity levels combined with low wind speed have trapped pollutants close to the ground, further worsening the air quality.

In response to the severe pollution levels, authorities have implemented Phase 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan across the NCR.

As part of the measures under GRAP, strict checks are being conducted on vehicles entering Delhi.

Polluting vehicles are being stopped, while construction and related activities have been severely curtailed to prevent further deterioration in air quality.

Environmental experts warned that if there is no significant change in weather conditions and strong winds do not pick up, the situation could worsen in the coming days.

The administration has appealed to people to avoid stepping out unless absolutely necessary, wear masks for protection, and take special precautions for children and the elderly, who are considered most vulnerable to the harmful effects of severe air pollution.