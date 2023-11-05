Delhi AQI continues to be in severe category

In yet another smoggy day, the air quality in Delhi-NCR continued to be severe on Sunday, November 5, with overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 482, according to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). This is the fourth consecutive day where the AQI has been severe in the city.

In the national capital, the Aya Nagar station recorded PM 2.5 at 416 and PM 10 at 440, both in severe category while carbon dioxide was at 126, in moderate category, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

At Bawana, the PM 2.5 reached 500 under 'severe' category while PM 10 was at 482 also under ‘severe’ category. The CO was recorded at 105, under moderate category. The station at Dwarka sector 8 recorded PM 10 at 500 and PM 2.5 at 465 (‘severe'), while carbon dioxide was at 105, moderate category, and NO2 was at 54, under satisfactory category.