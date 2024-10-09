Dalit women are the oppressed of the oppressed, Dalit of Dalits: Shailaja Paik interview

On the day that our first emails were exchanged, the Supreme Court of India had just declared that caste-based division of prisoners should stop. A small step, after 77 years of Independence, but still a milestone for those who have fought for the end of caste discrimination, decades on end. At the other end of the email is Dr Shailaja Paik, who has just won the MacArthur Foundation award for ‘exploring the intersection of caste, gender, and sexuality in modern India through the lives of Dalit women’. An award that would bring her USD 800,000 in grant, an award that doesn’t ask for applications but is bestowed on those the foundation deemed worthy.

Shailaja, a Dalit historian and PhD scholar from Maharashtra, has been affiliated, since 2010, with the University of Cincinnati in Ohio, where she deals with women’s, gender, and sexuality studies and Asian studies. Her award, which recognized her work on caste, gender, and sexuality, has sparked backlash from right-wing and casteist groups online, who hurled malicious comments at her. In our interview, she chose not to dwell on it, but subtly remarked that we can let our work educate them.



Much has been done, she says, but there is still a lot of work. “The issue of caste discrimination needs to be strengthened at the international level. Women are educating and exploring new avenues, and transgressed many hierarchies; yet they cannot move freely in the society, they are trolled for their views, they are called upon to be “decent” mothers, sisters, and wives and to fall in line,” Shailaja says