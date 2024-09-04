Congress party launches LGBTQIA+ wing in Professionals’ Congress

In a significant step, the All India Professionals’ Congress (AIPC), a unit of the Indian National Congress party, has set up ‘LGBTQIA+ Vertical’ to bring in queer representation in the party. The wing will be headed by Mario de Penha, an LGBTQIA+ activist and historian.

“Mario de Penha is appointed all-India head of the LGBTQIA+ domain vertical of the All India Professionals’ Congress. Mr Mario is a #queer historian, and LGBTQIA+ activist for over 20 years and was a co-petitioner in the Section 377 and Marriage Equality cases,” the AIPC announced on Wednesday, September 4.

This will make the Congress the first national party to have a dedicated LGBTQIA+ wing. Earlier in 2020, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) had set up an LGBT Cell, but the body is now defunct.

Speaking to TNM, Mario said, “This is a significant move for a mainstream national party because it is an acknowledgement that queer people exist and have political aspirations like any other citizen in the country. Queer rights can’t always be delivered by the courts, it is time for political parties to make it a part of their work.”