Marriage equality case: What happened so far

Read: ‘Is gender binary fundamental to law?’: CJI asks on day 3 of marriage equality hearing

Also Read: Notice period under Special Marriage Act patriarchal: SC at marriage equality hearing

Day 4: The court told the petitioners that Parliament holds authority over incorporating gender-neutral scenarios in SMA. The court also conveyed that reading gender-neutral situations under SMA would require changes to personal laws as well. The counsels of petitioners also put forth their arguments regarding interpretation of the laws and rights of individuals under the Indian Constitution.

Read: On Day 4 of marriage equality hearings, counsel seeks a new imagination of family

Day 5: The court noted that a person can identify as a transgender within an existing marriage, and this is not prohibited by the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019. The court reproached SG Tushar Mehta for referencing the Dobbs versus Jackson Women’s Health Organization case (2022) that took away the right to abortion from US citizens, and asserted that Indian courts have a more progressive stance, recognizing women's right to bodily autonomy. In response to Mehta's claim that the Special Marriage Act was designed for inter-caste marriages, the court remarked that the legislation was intended to be neutral with regard to religion.

Read: Marriage equality hearing: Petitioners demand rights, govt says leave to Parliament

Day 6: The court acknowledged that adopting the petitioners’ proposal to include gender neutral scenarios in SMA would likely entail rewriting the law. The constitution bench underlined that the welfare of such couples is the responsibility of the government, and while the law has gone so far as to decriminalise consensual same-sex relationships, it is the government that should now ensure that LGBTQIA+ couples are not ostracised. The court stated that if the State is unwilling to recognise non-heterosexual unions as marriages, some institutional label must be assigned to such unions.

Read: Marriage equality hearing: SC calls govt’s incest argument far fetched

Day 7: SG Mehta informed the court that the Union government is prepared to address the matter administratively by forming a committee to study and address the challenges faced by the LGBTQIA++ community in their daily lives. Stating that this would need coordination by different ministries, Tushar said that a committee headed by the Cabinet Secretary will be formed to look into it. He also said that suggestions and issues raised by the petitioners will be addressed so far as legally permissible. The court asked the petitioners to reconsider whether they seek a ruling from the court, as the broader concerns of the LGBTQIA++ community might not be fully addressed by the Special Marriage Act. The petitioners unanimously conveyed hat the right to marry is an inalienable right, which ultimately falls within the court's purview to decide.

Read: Marriage equality hearing: Govt says recognition of marriage not a fundamental right

Day 8: The court said that all essential components of marriage are safeguarded by constitutional values and the right to marry encompasses the right to cohabit. While the CJI outlined certain elements as fundamental to marriage, Justice Bhat expressed that these aspects are ultimately determined by the parties involved. The court pondered the meaning of marriage and suggested that it depends on what the spouses define it to be — an idea that was opposed by government respondents.