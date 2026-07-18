Confused about SIR forms? Here's what voters need to know

What documents do you need for the SIR process? What if your name is missing from the 2002 electoral rolls? Why are there conflicting instructions on filling the forms?

In this video, TNM journalists Shivani Kava and Samrah Attar speak to activists from the My Vote, My Right coalition. They answer the most common questions voters have been asking while helping people across Karnataka navigate the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

From mapping relatives and locating 2002 electoral records to online submissions, spelling errors, migrant voters, and the mysterious "others" category, they explain what citizens need to know before submitting their forms.