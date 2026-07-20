CJP leaders meet Union Minister JP Nadda amid Parliament march, mass detentions

The meeting came against the backdrop of the CJP’s Parliament march, during which thousands of protesters gathered at Jantar Mantar and attempted to march towards Parliament, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak and examination irregularities.

Security forces used tear gas shells and batons to disperse protesters after groups attempted to move past barricades towards Parliament. Several protesters were detained in different parts of central Delhi, while reports also indicated injuries to both protesters and police personnel.

Earlier, Das had been taken to the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, where he told reporters that discussions with the government were underway. Government sources had indicated that talks were facilitated through Delhi Police, with the CJP insisting on a dialogue with either the Prime Minister or a Cabinet Minister.

The protests also prompted heightened security arrangements across the national capital, with multiple Metro stations remaining closed for several hours and internet services reportedly suspended in parts of central Delhi.

Meanwhile, opposition parties also reacted to the police action. The Samajwadi Party alleged that its MP Dimple Yadav and other party leaders were detained after joining the protest, while Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticised the police action against students and demanded accountability from the Union government.

The protest gained further prominence after climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been hospitalised while on a prolonged hunger strike, sought permission from Safdarjung Hospital authorities to temporarily leave the hospital to participate in the Parliament march. The Ladakh-based educationist and activist undertook a 20-day hunger strike at the same venue, calling for education reforms. On 18 July, Delhi Police intervened and shifted Wangchuk to a hospital, where he is continuing his fast.

The Delhi Police, however, denied reports of a lathi charge and maintained that the protest was being handled professionally while urging people not to spread rumours.