‘They are beating students’: Kharge slams lathi charge against CJP protesters in Delhi

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday, July 20, condemned the lathi charge against protesters in Delhi who had planned to march to Parliament seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak issue.

"This is an issue concerning the future of lakhs of students. I am speaking on their behalf. Thousands of student protesters have gathered at Jantar Mantar, but there is a lathi charge against them. The government is attempting to beat them up and stifle dissent," Kharge said amid uproar from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs.

Earlier in the day, tension prevailed in central Delhi as the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Delhi Police lathi-charged protesters participating in the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) march to Parliament, preventing them from advancing towards the Parliament complex during the ongoing Monsoon Session.

According to reports, the police used force after protesters allegedly attempted to breach barricades near Kerala Bhavan.

Ahead of the march, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) closed Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat and Seva Teerth Metro stations, citing security reasons. Mobile internet services were also suspended in parts of central Delhi following the alleged lathi charge.

Despite the closure of several Metro stations to restrict access to the protest site, many demonstrators reached Jantar Mantar on foot.

Meanwhile, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das was escorted away by the police. Briefly speaking to the media, he said, "Talks are going on." According to reports, CJP leaders are scheduled to meet former BJP national president and Union Health Minister JP Nadda.

A day earlier, Delhi Police had said that no permission had been sought or granted for the Parliament march. "Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) are in force in New Delhi, except at the designated protest site at Jantar Mantar," the police said in a statement.

The police action came two days after climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was forcibly removed from his hunger strike site and admitted to Safdarjung Hospital. Wangchuk had been on an indefinite hunger strike for more than 20 days before being taken into custody for medical intervention.

Delhi Police rejected reports of a lathi charge against the protesters.

"Some sections of the media have reported sporadic use of force and detentions at Jantar Mantar by Delhi Police. It is informed that no such incident has taken place and the protest is being handled professionally. All are requested not to fall prey to rumours or misconceptions and to assist Delhi Police in maintaining peace and public order at and around the site," the police said in a statement.