CJI Surya Kant claims he was misquoted after backlash over ‘cockroach’ remark

Following backlash over his “parasite” and “cockroach” , Chief Justice of India Surya Kant issued a clarification on May 16, saying that the media had misquoted him.
“I am pained to read how a section of the media has misquoted my oral observations made during the hearing of a frivolous case yesterday. What I had specifically criticised were those who have entered professions like the Bar (legal profession) with the aid of fake and bogus degrees,” the CJI said, adding that similar individuals had also entered the media, social media, and other noble professions and hence were like "parasites".
“It is totally baseless to suggest that I criticised the youth of our nation. Not only am I proud of our present and future human resources, but every youth of India inspires me. It is not an exaggeration to say that Indian youth have great regard and respect for me, and I too see them as the pillars of a developed India,” he further said, according to ANI.
A day earlier, the CJI was hearing a contempt petition filed by advocate Sanjay Dubey against the Registrar General of the Delhi High Court over alleged non-implementation of a Supreme Court judgement on the process of conferring senior designation.
During the hearing, the Bench of CJI Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi asked if the senior advocate tag was a status symbol or a tool for participation in the justice system.
CJI Surya Kant observed that there are thousands of fraudulent people who claim to be lawyers.
While orally observing that many were expressing opinions on social media without possessing law degrees, he had said, "There are youngsters like cockroaches, who don’t get any employment and don’t have any place in the profession. Some of them become media persons, some become social media influencers, some become RTI activists, some become other activists, and they start attacking everyone.”
The remarks drew widespread criticism from journalists, activists, and public figures, many of whom condemned the use of dehumanising language against youngsters, media professionals, and activists.