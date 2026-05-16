CJI Surya Kant claims he was misquoted after backlash over ‘cockroach’ remark

Following backlash over his “parasite” and “cockroach” remarks , Chief Justice of India Surya Kant issued a clarification on May 16, saying that the media had misquoted him.

“I am pained to read how a section of the media has misquoted my oral observations made during the hearing of a frivolous case yesterday. What I had specifically criticised were those who have entered professions like the Bar (legal profession) with the aid of fake and bogus degrees,” the CJI said, adding that similar individuals had also entered the media, social media, and other noble professions and hence were like "parasites".

“It is totally baseless to suggest that I criticised the youth of our nation. Not only am I proud of our present and future human resources, but every youth of India inspires me. It is not an exaggeration to say that Indian youth have great regard and respect for me, and I too see them as the pillars of a developed India,” he further said, according to ANI.