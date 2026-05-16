CJI Surya Kant sparks row by calling activists, media ‘cockroaches’

Chief justice of India, Surya Kant, on Friday, May 15, stoked a controversy by referring to the media and RTI activists as “cockroaches”.

“...There are youngsters like cockroaches, who don't get any employment and don't have any place in profession. Some of them become media, some of them become social media, some of them become RTI activists, some of them become other activists, and they start attacking everyone...” the CJI was quoted as saying by Live Law.

The CJI made these remarks while hearing a case against a Delhi court over senior designations. According to the CJI, there are several bogus advocates in Delhi, and he sought an investigation into their law degrees.

The comments drew widespread criticism from journalists, activists and public figures, many of whom condemned the use of dehumanising language against youngsters, media professionals and activists.

“This kind of a statement should directly lead to impeachment of the judge. As responsible citizens, we cannot allow judicial standards and ethics to fall to such pits. The dignity of the chair and institution is at stake here. Leader of Opposition @RahulGandhi should condemn this statement and consider moving an impeachment motion against the Chief Justice. Someone should speak up for our courts!” wrote journalist Saurav Das on X.

Former MP Jawhar Sircar said that the comments were unacceptable particularly coming from a higher judge. “It is insulting and disrespectful of dissent — which is the lifeblood of democracy !” he wrote on social media platform X.

Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai wondered if this where the democracy in India has slipped into.

His X post read, “Youngsters/RTI activists who raise their voice, ask hard questions, expose systemic flaws are ‘cockroaches’?? Really your Lordship?? Is this what we have come to in our ‘democracy’? REALLY? Wonder what the likes of Justice Krishna Iyer would have to say.” (sic)



“Where has my country arrived in 2026? Judge for yourself. #CJI characterises ‘youngsters’ as ‘parasites’, ‘cockroaches’. A classic case of senile dementia that demands action by the parliament (sic), wrote former bureaucrat PV Ramesh.







