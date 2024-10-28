CJI DY Chandrachud defends PM Modi’s visit to his house on Ganesh Chaturthi

Outgoing Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Sunday, October 27 defended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to his residence to take part in Ganesh Chaturthi puja rituals. He said the objections raised by lawyers and civil activists are “unnecessary, unwarranted and illogical.” Many had called the visit a “compromise” between the judiciary and the executive.

In an interview to The Times of India, Chandrachud said that while it was common for heads of state such as the PM and Chief Ministers to visit the residences of the CJI, CJs of high courts and judges on special occasions, matters related to the judiciary were never discussed.

“Judges of constitutional courts and heads of the executive show enough maturity to keep aside judicial matters out of the discussion. Since the protocol is very strict, no other matter is discussed except for exchange of pleasantries. We know our duty in the democratic system and they know theirs,” Chandrachud stated.

Chandrachud said that he came to know of the tradition of Chief Justices meeting the CM of the respective states after taking oath when he was the CJ of Allahabad HC. “After taking oath, there is a formal meeting between the CJ and head of state to discuss deficiencies in judicial infrastructure, allocation of funds and related administrative issues,” he said, adding that no judge, especially Chief Justices, can invite threat to the independence of the judiciary.

Following PM Modi’s visit to Chandrachud’s house, leading lawyer and activist Indira Jaising asked the Supreme Court’s Bar Association to condemn the “compromise” between the judiciary and the executive. “The Chief Justice of India has compromised the separation of powers between the Executive and Judiciary. Lost all confidence in the independence of the CJI. The SCBA must condemn this publicly displayed compromise of Independence of the CJI from the Executive,” she wrote on X.

Ashok Dhawale, president of All India Kisan Sabha and CPI(M) polit bureau member, suggested that the CJI who is about to retire in another two months, was being friendly with the PM anticipating the post of Rajya Sabha MP or Governor.