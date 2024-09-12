PM Modi attends Ganesh puja at CJI Chandrachud’s residence, lawyers question move

Lawyer and activist Prashanth Bhushan pointed out that the meeting between the CJI and the PM “sends a very bad signal to the judiciary.” “Shocking that CJI Chandrachud allowed Modi to visit him at his residence for a private meeting. Sends a very bad signal to the judiciary which is tasked with the responsibility of protecting fundamental rights of citizens from the executive & ensuring that the govt acts within bounds of Constitution. That is why there has to be an arms length separation between the executive & judiciary,” he wrote.

Ashok Dhawale, president of All India Kisan Sabha and CPI (M) polit bureau member, suggested that the CJI who is about to retire in another two months, was being friendly with the PM anticipating the post of Rajya Sabha MP or Governor.

Taking to X, he wrote, “So Justice Chandrachud, after your retirement as CJI in two months, when can we expect you to be elevated to the exalted posts of Rajya Sabha MP, or Governor, or on the Adani Board of Directors, or maybe even the next Law Minister of India?”