PM Modi attends Ganesh puja at CJI Chandrachud’s residence, lawyers question move

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, September 11, visited the residence of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, and participated in the Ganesh Chaturthi puja rituals, leading to objections from civil rights activists and lawyers. Many called the visit a “compromise” between the judiciary and the executive.
"Joined Ganesh Puja at the residence of CJI, Justice DY Chandrachud Ji. May Bhagwan Shri Ganesh bless us all with happiness, prosperity and wonderful health," the Prime Minister posted on X.
The Prime Minister was welcomed to the residence by CJI DY Chandrachud and his wife Kalpana Das. Following this, he prayed to the Ganesh deity installed inside their house.
The CJI’s bonhomie with the Prime Minister did not go well with the civil rights activists. Objecting to this, leading lawyer and activist, Indira Jaising asked the Supreme Court’s Bar Association to condemn the “compromise” between the judiciary and the executive. “Chief Justice of India has compromised the separation of powers between the Executive and Judiciary. Lost all confidence in the independence of the CJI . The SCBA must condemn this publicly displayed compromise of Independence of the CJI from the Executive,” she wrote on X.
Lawyer and activist Prashanth Bhushan pointed out that the meeting between the CJI and the PM “sends a very bad signal to the judiciary.” “Shocking that CJI Chandrachud allowed Modi to visit him at his residence for a private meeting. Sends a very bad signal to the judiciary which is tasked with the responsibility of protecting fundamental rights of citizens from the executive & ensuring that the govt acts within bounds of Constitution. That is why there has to be an arms length separation between the executive & judiciary,” he wrote.
Ashok Dhawale, president of All India Kisan Sabha and CPI (M) polit bureau member, suggested that the CJI who is about to retire in another two months, was being friendly with the PM anticipating the post of Rajya Sabha MP or Governor.
Taking to X, he wrote, “So Justice Chandrachud, after your retirement as CJI in two months, when can we expect you to be elevated to the exalted posts of Rajya Sabha MP, or Governor, or on the Adani Board of Directors, or maybe even the next Law Minister of India?”
“In one stroke the line between executive and judiciary has been obliterated. CJI Chandrachud's message is that it's fine for members of the judiciary to hobnob with representatives of the executive. PM Modi just made the point that the judiciary is in his hands,” wrote Clifton D’Rozario, central committee member of CPI(ML) Liberation.