CJI Chandrachud supports adoption for queer and unmarried couples

In this regard, he also said that adoption regulations use marriage as a yardstick to classify couples, but that this was simply a technical matter of being able to differentiate between couples who are married or unmarried. This means of classification, the CJI said, did not have a bearing on the end goal of CARA regulations, which is to ensure a safe home for the child. He also added that the Union government had not shown any data that proved that only married couples can provide stable homes. Chandrachud also said that marriage cannot be equated with stable homes solely because it is regulated by the law and that unmarried couples are not serious about their relationships.

Speaking to TNM, Bengaluru-based advocate and founder of Alternative Law Forum (ALF) Arvind Narrain said, “While speaking about the rules that prevent unmarried couples from adopting, the CJI noted that this has a disproportionate impact on queer couples because all queer couples can only be unmarried as far as the law is concerned. His argument was for this to be struck down. But the CJI stands in isolation as far as adoption rights are concerned. With the way we see this, it will have to be a battle for the future.” He further noted that the dissenting opinion expressed by the CJI will appeal to the intelligence of the future and that people will have to go back and fight for recognition of their rights.

Meanwhile, Justice S Ravindra Bhat expressed his disagreement with the CJI and said that given the objective of section 57 of the JJ Act, the government as the overarching authority has to explore all areas to ensure that benefits reach the children in need of stable homes. Justice Narasimha agreed with Justice Bhat’s views and upheld the constitutionality of CARA regulations. Justice Kaul did not touch upon the adoption rights of queer and unmarried couples.