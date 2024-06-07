Chandrababu Naidu endorses Modi as leader of NDA, credits BJP for TDP’s win in AP

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu gave a ringing endorsement to Narendra Modi at the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meet held at the Parliament’s Central Hall on Friday, June 7.

Naidu went on to claim that Modi had made India a “global powerhouse” and even seemed to largely credit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for TDP’s win in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, the results of which also came out on June 4. Naidu also officially announced the TDP’s endorsement to make Modi NDA’s parliamentary leader.

At the meeting, as per procedure, senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh first proposed that Modi must hold the post of NDA Parliamentary leader. The proposal was endorsed in turn by each alliance leader including Naidu. During his endorsement speech Naidu extended his congratulations to the NDA saying that they had won a “wonderful majority.” He also went on to heap praises on Modi and said, “ I have seen that during the three months of the election campaigning he never took any rest. He started and ended with the same zeal. In Andhra Pradesh we [BJP and TDP] had three public meetings and one big rally which made a huge difference in winning the [Assembly] elections.”