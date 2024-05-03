NDA ally Chandrababu Naidu promises to preserve 4% reservations to Muslims in AP

In Andhra Pradesh Muslims constitute for about 9.5% of the population as per the 2011 census.

Naidu had earlier accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of spreading “false propaganda” against the TDP regarding their position on the Muslim reservation and questioned their credentials in safeguarding the rights of Muslims.

“The YSRCP which pledged support to the NRC and the CAA bills in the Parliament is now crying foul after the TDP forged an alliance with the BJP. In fact V Vijayasai Reddy who is now contesting from the YSRCP in Nellore parliament seat signed and pledged support to the Centre for these two bills,” Naidu said attacking the YSRCP.

Meanwhile, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has slammed the TDP and JSP for allying with the BJP. Offering his support to the YSRCP, Owaisi said that the Muslim reservation in the Telugu speaking states – Telangana and Andhra Pradesh – was not given on the basis of religion but on socio-economic status. He expressed confidence that the Muslim reservation would continue under the Jagan-led YSRCP government.

In the neighboring state of Karnataka, the BJP government in March 2023, eliminated the 4% reservation for Muslims under the backward class category "2B" and transferred them to the 10% quota pool for the economically weaker sections (EWS) in the general category. The BJP has been accusing the Congress party of “snatching” the reservation of OBCs and giving it to the Muslims.

Andhra Pradesh will go to polls on May 13. As part of the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance, out of the 175 seats, TDP will contest in 144 seats, JSP in 21, and the BJP in 10 seats in the Assembly elections. For the Parliamentary elections, the TDP will contest in 17 seats, BJP in six, and the JSP in two.