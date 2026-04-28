CBSE’s new language policy sparks row as French faces exit in Puducherry

A recent circular issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) mandating implementation of the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE 2023) has triggered a major controversy in Puducherry, with French likely to be removed as a language option in schools.

According to the circular dated April 9, CBSE directed all affiliated schools to introduce a three-language formula from Class VI, requiring students to study “two Indian languages and one foreign language.” The board instructed schools to begin implementation within seven days and upload compliance details on its portal.

As per the new scheme, “two of these three languages must be languages native to India,” effectively leaving no room for foreign languages like French or German in English-medium schools.

In Puducherry, where most schools have English as the medium of instruction, this means students will now have to opt for two Indian languages, leading to the likely discontinuation of French, which is a language deeply tied to the Union Territory’s colonial past and cultural identity.

“The move is a direct attack on Puducherry’s unique cultural identity,” V Balasubramanian, president of the Puducherry State Students and Parents Welfare Association, told ToI. He further cited the historical context, noting that “the Treaty of Cession signed between India and France in 1956 vowed to preserve French as an official language and continue French educational curriculum/judicial institutions.”

Political parties across the spectrum, including the DMK, Congress, and AIADMK, have strongly opposed the move. DMK leader R Siva termed the decision a “deceptive attempt to impose Hindi” and warned of protests against the policy.

He further added, “The circular to make changes within seven days has sent shockwaves,” adding that many residents depend on French for global employment opportunities.

Former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy also criticised the move, calling it an imposition of Hindi and asserting that Puducherry follows a policy of learning Tamil as the mother tongue and English as the link language. “We will not accept imposition of Hindi,” he said .

The CBSE circular emphasised that the three-language model aims at “promoting linguistic proficiency, cultural understanding and national integration among learners.” However, critics argue that the policy overlooks Puducherry’s unique linguistic heritage as a former French colony.

Meanwhile, parents’ groups and stakeholders have suggested that Puducherry may consider reverting to the State Board or even establishing its own education board to preserve French education.

With the new policy set to be implemented from the 2026–27 academic session, students entering Class VI this year will be the first cohort affected, with the changes expected to fully phase out foreign languages in secondary classes by 2030.