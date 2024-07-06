Careers of more than 100 TISS employees at stake, letter to Union min seeks redressal

Speaking to TNM, an academician at TISS said several people who risk being laid off were part of protests and demonstrations against the university administration. “Students from marginalised communities along with select faculty have protested against removal of the bachelors courses, shutting down of hostels and cancellation of student aid. Most of the staff were dismissed because of such protests,” she said.

There were several instances where Dalit, Adivasi and Left academicians and activists were disallowed from speaking on campus and often threatened with police action. “The dismissal was also carried out over a weekend when the University remained shut. Some campuses were still on vacation and hadn’t reopened so everyone was left in the dark as to what was happening,” she added.

The faculty and staff, who received support from the civil society, remarked that they never faced such a problem before. “Every year our employment was extended by another year and the extension letter carries our date of joining. The termination and extension letter doesn’t have our date of joining and further identifies us as project staff instead of faculty of TISS. We served as assistant professors and carried out all responsibilities in that capacity. We had nothing to do with those projects and were only partly funded by them,” another assistant professor told TNM.