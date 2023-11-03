BJP struggles to fight its Hindutva liability in Christian majority Mizoram

Perception war: BJP as ‘villain’, ‘anti-Christain’

Speaking to Newslaundry, at least six BJP workers at its Aizawl office said their “biggest fight”, which they are yet to win, has been against the perception of being “anti-Christian”.

VL Awia, state secretary and election incharge of BJP Mizoram, said the “anti-Christian” perception could be fought but only with adequate support from the BJP national unit, “which is currently missing”.

“Mizos think of the BJP as the villain. They think the party is anti-Christian. The opposition has spread this narrative so much that it is now in the blood of the Mizos,” Awia said.

“It’s very hard to get rid of this perception and we can only fight it together, in sync with the central BJP unit. But they have not helped us in this regard, and don’t understand that we have to fight this together.”

In the last few months, national leaders like BJP president JP Nadda and Nitin Gadkari have visited the state to campaign for the polls. But Awia said that none of them “make the effort to visit the office at Atal Bhawan and meet office bearers and party workers”.

Awai ascribed the BJP central unit’s indifference to Mizoram’s single Lok Sabha seat. “In the Lok Sabha, Mizoram has just one seat, so the central folks are not hungry for a win here. It doesn’t matter if we win or lose. Other states have many more seats, so they care about those more.”

The 68-year-old said the state unit’s office bearers have to stand outside the central leader’s hotels in Mizoram to meet them. “They don’t even meet us when they come here. They stay in five-star hotels and we stand outside, our backs hurting, waiting to meet them. This is the situation of a BJP Mizoram office bearer.”

“Who will listen to our problems? The centre needs to look at the context and situation in the state, and work together with us,” he added, speaking in fluent Hindi, emphasising that it was the “national language”.

Despite his grievances, Awai said the BJP is the “true party of the people”, and can form a strong base in Mizoram, if the centre’s efforts were more synchronised with the state unit. “I will never leave this party, I am a pakka Hindustani (true Indian).”

Last year, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra was appointed coordinator of northeastern states, while the party’s national secretary Rituraj Sinha was appointed as the joint-coordinator.

On the BJP’s strategy to fight its “anti-Christian” image, the state unit’s IT and social media convener Lalramdinfela Khiangte Fela said the party’s recently released manifesto states the the BJP government would “grandly celebrate” Chaapchar Kut, Pawl Kut and Min Kut festivals – three big festivals of the Mizo community, backed by the church.

The party had also launched a Christian Missionary Cell in 2019, but it has not been active for years.

A local BJP politician, who was in the fray in the 2018 assembly polls, told Newslaundry, on condition of anonymity, that people in his constituency “liked him” but could not get themselves to like his party or its ideology.

Another worker in the BJP office, who has been with the party for almost two decades said, “The Delhi leaders never come to the office or hold interactions. It’s difficult to even meet them to talk. How will we work this way? How will the party succeed?”