BJP posts video calling Muslims ‘invaders, terrorists, robbers’, deletes it

The BJP, however, goes on to say that “this has been going on for centuries.” In an animation that looks more like a cartoon, the video shows temples and a woman like a queen, wearing lots of gold jewellery and says, “Ancient India was really beautiful. We were so rich and prosperous that each and every average citizen had plenty of gold. Plenty of wealth. Plenty of riches.”

Then comes the visuals of Muslim men in horses and the voice-over says that because of our prosperity, “invaders, terrorists, robbers and thieves used to come again and again, used to loot all our treasures. They used to redistribute the loot among themselves. And on top of that, they used to ruin our temples. And the Congress Party has been empowering people who belong to the very same community.”

If this is not clear enough that the BJP is making a targeted attack, the next statement in the video would do so. “Congress party’s manifesto is nothing but the Muslim League’s ideology in disguise. If you are a non-Muslim, Congress will snatch your wealth and distribute it to Muslims. Narendra Modi knows of this evil plan. Only he has the strength to stop it. If you really care about the Bharatiya civilisation, you need to go out and vote for Modi. ApkiBaar400 is the absolute need of the hour.”

Many social media users called out the video saying that it was hate speech and reported the video. While it is not found on the handle now, it is not clear if BJP deleted the post or if Instagram has taken it down.