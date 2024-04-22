Bal Thackeray was banned for communal speech, what about PM Modi?

Widespread calls demanding the Election Commission of India (ECI) to ‘wake up’ and take action against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi were made across social media platforms on Sunday, April 21, after a video of the PM making remarks against Indian Muslims emerged. Speaking at an election rally in Rajasthan’s Banswara, PM Modi said that if the Congress party were voted to power, then they would distribute the country’s wealth among “infiltrators” and “those who have more children”.

Referring to the tenure of the Congress Government under the then PM Manmohan Singh between 2004-2014, PM Modi said, “Earlier, when they (Congress) was in power, they said that the Muslims have the first right to the country’s wealth. This means, they will distribute this wealth to those who have more children, to infiltrators. Should your hard-earned money be given to infiltrators?”

It must be noted that Modi has taken what Manmohan Singh had said out of context. The speech by Manmohan which PM Modi was referring to was made in 2006, when the former PM was addressing the issue of minority empowerment. The full text of what Manmohan Singh said:

“I believe our collective priorities are clear: agriculture, irrigation and water resources, health, education, critical investment in rural infrastructure, and the essential public investment needs of general infrastructure, along with programmes for the upliftment of SC/STs, other backward classes, minorities and women and children. The component plans for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes will need to be revitalized. We will have to devise innovative plans to ensure that minorities, particularly the Muslim minority, are empowered to share equitably in the fruits of development. They must have the first claim on resources. The Centre has a myriad other responsibilities whose demands will have to be fitted within the over-all resource availability.”

Dr Singh’s office had clarified back in 2006 itself that what he meant was that the “first claim on resources” refers to all the “priority” areas listed above, including programmes for the upliftment of SCs, STs, OBCs, women and children and minorities.

Modi then went on to claim that the Congress Manifesto talks about taking a stock of gold that their “mothers and daughters” have and will distribute the wealth. “Brothers and sisters, these urban Naxal thoughts will not let even your mangalsutra escape, they will go this far,” he said. Though the Congress manifesto does mention elevating the poor, it makes no mention of giving away gold from others to poor people.