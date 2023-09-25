BJP MPs seek action against Danish Ali, accuse him of not chanting ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’

In fresh controversy, two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs have written separate letters to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking action against Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Kunwar Danish Ali. The letters by MPs Ravi Kishan Shukla and Harnath Singh Yadav come in the wake of Islamophobic comments hurled at Danish Ali in Parliament by another BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri earlier this month on September 21.

Actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan is the MP for Gorakhpur while Harnath Singh Yadav is a Rajya Sabha member. Ramesh Bidhuri is the MP from South Delhi constituency while Danish Ali represents Amroha in Uttar Pradesh.

Ravi Kishan has sought action against Danish Ali for allegedly objecting to chanting 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' at a government function in Amroha on August 6. The occasion was the launch of the Amrit Bharat station scheme. In August BJP MLC Umesh Dwivedi had also sought action against the BSP MP on the same grounds. At the time, Umesh Devi had moved a censure motion in the Upper House of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.