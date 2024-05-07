BJP let Prajwal Revanna escape, jailed opposition leaders instead: BRS MLC Kavitha

Arrested Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha on Tuesday, May 7 said that the BJP government has allowed Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna, who has been accused of sexually abusing multiple women, to abscond while targeting opposition leaders. “They have let people like Prajwal Revanna leave the country and arrested people like us. It is injustice and people of the country should note this,” she said, after the court hearing on the Delhi excise policy scam.

Two separate cases have been registered against the Telangana Member of Legislative Council (MLC), one by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the other by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). A Delhi court, while hearing the case on Tuesday, extended the judicial custody of Kavitha till May 14 in both the cases upon the expiry of her remand period. Earlier, the court had dismissed the bail applications filed by her. During the proceedings on Tuesday, the ED told the court the investigation was at a crucial stage and it may file a charge sheet against Kavitha within a week.

Prajwal, suspended leader of the Janata Dal (Secular), travelled to Germany on a diplomatic passport. The Ministry of External Affairs said that no political clearance was either sought from or issued by the MEA regarding his travel. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging the Union government to cancel the diplomatic passport of Prajwal and ensure his return by making use of diplomatic and police channels.