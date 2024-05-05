If Prajwal Revanna isn’t punished, he will do this again: Rape survivor’s sister speaks up

Mala returned to her village on Monday, April 29, to attend the village deity, Kariyamma Doddamma’s festival. “We thought we would head back after the mutton oota (the mutton feast the day after the festival). We didn’t know all this happened to my sister,” Mala said when TNM visited her house.

She knew little about Revanna or Prajwal and mostly approached Revanna’s wife Bhavani for anything if at all she had to. “We are poor and we needed work, so when Satish Babanna offered a job, we accepted. Who would have thought that something like this was happening there…” It was through Satish, who also hails from the same village, that they got work in Revanna’s house.

Mridula’s family does not fear Revanna now that she has been found, even though they are traumatised. They belong to the Vishwakarma caste and live in a small two-room building with unplastered brick walls. The Vishwakarma community is categorised under category 2A (Relatively More Backward) of the Other Backward Classes, while Vokkaligas are categorised under 3A (Backward) of the OBC. They spoke to TNM but refused to give their names, fearing it would be splashed all over the media. Police have been posted outside Mala and Mridula’s houses since the evening of May 2, after the case was registered.

Asked if they feared Revanna’s family, a 20-year-old relative of Mridula’s said that their family was anxious when they didn’t know her whereabouts and couldn’t reach her on the phone. “Now that she has been found, we’re okay. If we were going to be scared, we wouldn’t have filed a complaint.”

Mala is worried about being out of work. “I don’t know how we will find jobs afterwards. We have loans to repay.” The family borrowed Rs 3 lakh from the village leader and Rs 2 lakh from acquaintances for her daughter’s wedding in February – the last time she saw her sister – and the pregnancy of another daughter.

She said that the neighbours were curious about why there was a police van near their house. “People have seen the videos but they don’t know she is my sister. They probably think that someone in our family committed a crime.”

The fear that the Revanna’s family invokes in Hassan district is absent in this village, which is about 105 km from the Hassan border and 1.5 hours from Holenarasipura.

Satish is known as ‘Meese Babanna’ in the village, famous for his moustache like his father ‘Meese Narasimhanna’. “Satish used to brag about being Revanna’s relative,” said a resident of the village. He refused to tell us his name.

Despite this, Revanna’s name does not carry much heft in the village. Political support is split between the Congress and JD(S). The Vokkaligas are numerically dominant and back the JD(S) while other communities such as Kurubas, Naiks, and Dalits — who live together near the Vokkaliga houses — back the Congress.

Satish moved to another area in Mysuru district called KR Nagara over 10 years ago but his mother still lived in the village. When TNM visited the house on May 5, it was closed and we were told that his mother had left for KR Nagara just the day before.