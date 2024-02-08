Bhajans, dance, speeches: Airports & flights used to promote Ram temple

Airports and flights have become the new spots for celebrating the Ayodhya Ram temple inauguration and the promotion of divinity. In the latest such bizarre incident, a man has released a video of himself speaking about the Ram temple on a SpiceJet flight. In two videos shot on an Ayodhya-Chennai flight, Shiv Kumar Iyer addresses passengers while standing in the aisle and raising slogans of ‘Ram Chandra Bhagwan ki Jai’ and ‘Shri Ayodhya Dham ki Jai’. He also mentions that he is based in Singapore. Given the size of the flight, Shiv addresses the passengers twice and has released the footage as two separate videos on social media.

In the videos, Shiv says that he has taken permission from the flight staff but that he cannot use the in-flight PSA system. He goes on to say, “Congratulations to all of us for having seen such a beautiful temple. Neither you nor I could have imagined in our lives that after 500 years, we would see such a beautiful temple. Definitely our great grandfathers or grandmothers would have died in this struggle. Or been destroyed by it. In order to give peace to them, you and I have seen this place.”