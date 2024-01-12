Video: IndiGo cabin crew dress up as Ram, Sita on Ahmedabad-Ayodhya flight

Meanwhile, SpiceJet airlines, on Friday, January 12, announced a special flight operation from Delhi to Ayodhya on January 21 catering to passengers attending the inaugural ceremony at the Ram temple the following day. An official said that the airline will also operate a return flight on the same day to ensure a seamless travel experience for devotees. The special flight from Delhi is scheduled to depart at 1.30 pm, reaching Ayodhya by 3 pm. The return flight on the following day will take off at 5 pm, landing in Delhi at 6.30 pm.

Online travel company MakeMyTrip said that it has seen a 1,806 per cent increase in searches for Ayodhya on the platform since the announcement of the inauguration. The company shared the data on Instagram, saying that it recorded a 97% growth in searches for spiritual destinations in the last two years. The company also mentioned that the peak search for Ayodhya was recorded on December 30 last year when the airport inauguration took place.

The top 10 pilgrimage and spiritual destinations which have seen growth in searches include -- Ayodhya (585%), Ujjain (359%), Badrinath (343%), Amarnath (329%), Kedarnath (322%), Mathura (223%), Dwarkadhish (193%), Shirdi (181%), Haridwar (117%), and Bodh Gaya (114%).

Ayodhya is also being searched globally, with the maximum search coming from -- US (22.5%), Gulf (22.2%), Canada (9.3%), Nepal (6.6%), and Australia (6.1%), the company said.