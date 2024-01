Ayodhya temple: PM Modi thanks Indian judiciary for ‘justice’ for Lord Ram

In his speech, the Indian PM also sought “forgiveness” from Lord Ram as they “could not complete the construction of the temple for so long”.

In the 2019 SC ruling, the Court had observed that the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992, followed by the riots, which led to the deaths of over 2,000 people, was a “calculated act of destroying a place of public worship” and also said that the Muslim community had been "wrongly deprived of a mosque constructed well over 450 years ago".

Babri Masjid, built by Mir Baqi, commander of Mughal emperor Babur in 1528, was demolished by kar sevaks belonging to Hindu majoritarian outfits on December 6, 1992. The demolition, which happened as a result of a concerted Ram Janmabhoomi movement, resulted in communal riots over months, which led to over 2,000 deaths. The Babri Masjid has been a contested site since 1885 as religious leaders and Hindutva outfits considered it to be Ram Janambhoomi or the birthplace of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

A legal fight ensued in 1950 when Gopal Visharad Sharma approached Faizabad district court for the right to worship idols of Ram Lalla, which were placed there in 1949. On September 30, 2010, the High Court, in a 2:1 majority, ruled a three-way division of the disputed area between the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

Nine years later, in 2019, the Supreme Court granted the entire 2.77 acres of disputed land to deity Ram Lalla and directed the Uttar Pradesh government to allot five acres of land to Muslims for building a mosque. Though the Supreme Court referred to the mosque's demolition as "an egregious violation of the rule of law," the verdict was criticised for accepting the logic of "faith over fact" and granting legal possession of land to those responsible for the demolition.