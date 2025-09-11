Arundhati Roy’s Mother Mary Comes To Me, connecting daughters and mothers

Not A. When she ran away she was smitten not by the promise of literature but by bricks and design, the brilliance of Baker and the pull of first love. Hardships and unlikely friendships would keep her company through architecture and years of film scripting before she falls head over heels into writing. Imagine it all blend, she can trim the edges of her memoir like a draftsman, and tighten the details of life like a ruthless editor.

She swallowed names – of her boyfriend in Goa, of the vengeful Kottayam Collector who brought a ban to Mary’s play, of the Outlook editors who ran her outrageous pieces one after the other. I embraced the pseudonyms - Jesus Christ of Goa, Kottayam Collector not deserving a name, magazine editors safely locked away. I did not care for her reasons, but found it part of the dreamy language.

Interestingly, in those same ‘nameless’ pages, A persistently calls her mother by name, Mrs Roy. She carries over the traits of an uncle or the words of a stranger through hundreds of pages, quoting the same quote now and again, fascinating you by that back and forth -- Uncle G Issac’s embracing of failure, a passerby’s remark for the lesser place of women (“This is India, my dear”). Uncle G Issac, who fought the valiant battle with Mrs Roy for her famous court case to make things right for Christian daughters, is not made a villain of. By the end you let it slide, like A appears to have, that it was he, who had come with a nearly blind mother to throw the penniless Mrs Roy and her toddler kids out of their Ooty home, brandishing the same draconian Travancore Christian Succession Act. Over the pages, A carves out a lovable man out of G Issac and places him dearly next to his little sister, Mart Roy (yes with a T). It is too beautiful a gift, if you can elevate the villains in your life into affable creatures and love them through all the distances that grew between you.

In the same vein, she scatters the faults of the wayward father and somehow makes him adorable for the same reasons. Mickey the dad becomes in your eyes the human that emerged from the cartoon’s clothes, so endearing are his falls and his one piece of advice to the daughter he missed raising: don’t be good.

But if she made G Issac and Mickey Roy endearing, despite and perhaps because of all their flaws, she does not seem to extend the same courtesy to Mary. A’s words betray pride, yes, an admiration for the greatness of her mother who’d fought all her life and built a paradise of a school from nothing. But in A’s memoir, Mrs Roy looks like a towering, growing mountain you can’t begin to approach, let alone fathom. She yells, throws things, slaps, and can't possibly be trusted with even a toy gun. That she can grow empires or fight tooth and nail with anyone and bring them down only makes her more terrifying; someone to admire from a respectable distance. Someone to literally look up to, never face to face.

A appears to have listened to neither parent. I was impatient when she veered off to bigger things in life, to Narmada to stop the contentious dam, through woods with the hated Maoists, to a day in jail for repeatedly ‘contempting’ the court. And mesmerised when she drew Rahel and Esthappan and Anjum out of thin air and put them in her books. These did not seem like random endeavours, rooted as they were in her ill-shaped childhood: the love for the river (Meenachil) and the Naxalite stories she grew up with prompting her activism, the childhood itself writing into her first miracle of a book.