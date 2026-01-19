AR Rahman row: When a lifetime of music is not enough against hate

But in the early days of 2026, memories of his great art were abruptly pushed aside. Instead, came a surge of hostility, some of it new and some long suppressed, shadowing the love and affection of years.

Nearly three decades after Maa Tujhe Salaam, when Rahman was twice the age he had been then and allowed himself to talk openly about prejudice in Hindi films, he found himself overnight, the target of instant, voluminous attack that the new media system enables.

In a one and a half hour interview to the BBC, Rahman said, when he was asked about the prejudice in Bollywood against the Tamil community, that he ‘did not get to know all this stuff, maybe god concealed all this stuff’. He acknowledged that no other composer had ‘crossed the border and survived there’, except for Ilayaraja who composed music for a few movies that were not mainstream.

“So for me to cross and then [their] embracing me was a huge rewarding experience. They embraced me and still do. It is a beautiful thing. I am honored and grateful,” Rahman said.

But, he added, “The past eight years maybe, because the power shift has happened, because people who are not creative now have the power to decide things. And it might have been a communal thing also, but not in my face. I hear chinese whispers.”

This is what brought on the storm.

The word communal was plucked out and thrown all over the internet, to cast Rahman as someone who wronged the industry that nurtured him, to paint him as an outdated musician who was grumpy over younger and newer talents. The creator of Maa Tuje Salam, an anthem that reignited the spirit of unity at a time when nationalism was not so fervently discussed, was forced to reiterate his love for India. Rahman posted a fresh video to defend himself against the unprecedented attack.

“India is my inspiration, my teacher and home. I under the intentions can sometimes be misunderstood. But my purpose has always been to uplift, honor and serve through music. I have never wished to cause pain and I hope my sincerity is felt. I feel blessed to be Indian which enables to create a space which always allow freedom of expression and celebrates multicultural voices (sic),” he said.