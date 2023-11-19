All we know about ‘Pyjama Man’, who invaded ICC World Cup with pro-Palestine messages

Johnson garnered a following on TikTok by pulling pranks wearing his trademark pyjamas and performing the “floss” (an internet dancing trend) in public places, which has gotten him into trouble with the law multiple times before. In 2020, he invaded the field at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium during State of Origin III — an annual best-of-three rugby league series in Australia — a stunt that cost him a fine of AUS $220. He also performed a dance at the stadium, the video of which was later posted on the short-video platform TikTok.

According to reports, Johnson has also been fined to the tune of AUS $250 for performing a dangerous stunt that left him dangling off a footbridge in Brisbane, for which the TikToker plead guilty to committing public nuisance and unregulated high risk activity. In another incident, Johnson once apparently walked into the middle of the road at the South Brisbane bus terminal, where he repeatedly threw a hat in circles before lying down. The police alleged that a bus was forced to slow down to avoid hitting him.

On Sunday, however, Johnson had walked onto the Ahmedabad stadium with clear political messages, his T-shirt stating ‘Free Palestine’ and ‘Stop bombing Palestine’. In a short video recorded after he was taken away by the security personnel, he says that his name is Johnson, and he entered the field to meet Virat Kohli. To a journalist’s question about his pro-Palestine T-shirt, he said that he supported Palestine.