Man in ‘Stop bombing Palestine’ T-shirt invades pitch during India-Australia World Cup final

In a surprise turn of events on afternoon of Sunday, November 19, a young man wearing a T-shirt with the messages ‘free Palestine’ and ‘Stop bombing Palestine' and holding an LGBTQIA+ Pride flag, barged into the Narendra Modi Stadium pitch in Ahmedabad where the final cricket World Cup match between India and Australia was taking place. He was later identified as Johnson Wen, a TikTok prankster from Brisbane, Australia, with a penchant for pyjamas. He has been in trouble before for his 'floss' dance moves in busy city roads of Brisbane which landed him in court.

In the Ahmedabad stadium on Sunday, he forced his way into the pitch after the 13th over in the first innings when India was batting. In images that surfaced of the incident, the protester was seen approaching Virat Kohli. In a short video recorded after he was taken away by the security personnel, he says that his name is Johnson, and he entered the field to meet Virat Kohli. To a question about his pro-Palestine T-shirt he said that he supported Palestine.