Air India flight crashes after takeoff near Ahmedabad, 240 onboard

An Air India flight carrying 240 people crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport on Thursday, June 12. The flight, AI171, was bound for London.

The crash occurred near the IGB ground in the Meghaninagar area, close to Dharpur. Visuals show the aircraft flying steadily above a densely populated residential area before gradually descending. Moments later, it crashes and bursts into flames, with thick smoke billowing into the sky.

Eyewitnesses reported a loud boom and scenes of panic as emergency vehicles rushed to the location. Videos show fire and rescue teams struggling to reach the wreckage amidst the chaos.

Firefighters, police, and emergency personnel are at the site, and more teams are being mobilised. The cause of the crash is not yet known, and officials have not released any information about casualties or survivors.

Residents of Meghaninagar said they heard a loud sound and soon saw the sky fill with smoke.