Live Updates: Air India Flight AI171 crashes near Ahmedabad, 240 on board

An Air India flight with 240 people on board crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport on Thursday, June 12. The London-bound flight, AI171, went down near the IGB ground in the Meghaninagar area, close to Dharpur. Eyewitness footage shows the aircraft flying low over a densely populated residential area before descending rapidly and crashing in a fiery explosion, sending thick plumes of smoke into the sky. Follow this page for live updates.
Before crashing, the Air India pilot reportedly made a mayday call. TNM explains what this distress call means, how it originated, and why it’s used in aviation emergencies:
Ministry of Civil Aviation says Ahmedabad Airport has reopened for flight operations from 16:05 IST. Assures that all flight safety protocols are being strictly followed.
Calling the Ahmedabad Air India crash "heartbreaking," Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says every second counts in rescue efforts. Urges Congress workers to assist on the ground and expresses solidarity with affected families.
President Droupadi Murmu says she is "deeply distressed" by the Ahmedabad plane crash, calling it a "heart-rending disaster." Offers prayers and says the nation stands with the affected.
CISF Rescue Operations Underway at AI 171 Crash Site, Ahmedabad.— CISF (@CISFHQrs) June 12, 2025
IndiGo says flights are impacted due to runway restrictions after Ahmedabad crash. Affected passengers can rebook or claim a full refund via their website. Airline expresses solidarity with affected families.
PM Narendra Modi says the tragedy in Ahmedabad is "heartbreaking beyond words" and that he is in touch with ministers and authorities aiding those affected.
Gujarat Minister Harsh Sanghavi says a control room has been set up at the State Emergency Operation Centre after the Ahmedabad plane crash. Contact: 079-23251900 | 9978405304.
In response to the Ahmedabad plane crash incident, the state government has set up a control room at the State Emergency Operation Centre. Relatives can contact the control room at phone number 079-232-51900 and mobile number 9978405304.— Harsh Sanghavi (@sanghaviharsh) June 12, 2025
UK PM Keir Starmer calls images from the AI171 crash in Ahmedabad "devastating"; says he is being kept updated and extends thoughts to passengers and their families.
Gujarat Home Minister says CM has put hospitals on high alert after AI171 crash; NDRF, SDRF teams deployed. PMO and Union Home Minister monitoring and guiding response.
Following the AI171 crash, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has activated an Operational Control Room to coordinate response. Contact: 011-24610843 | 9650391859. Ministry assures swift action and full support.
Union Home Minister says he's "pained beyond words" by the Ahmedabad plane crash; says disaster response teams have been rushed to the site.
Passengers list of Air India flights AI171 (Ahmedabad-London), which met with an accident after take-off. At least1 3 children were on board. Full list 👇 pic.twitter.com/lzjpzRBxOH— azeefa (@AzeefaFathima) June 12, 2025
Air India confirms flight AI171 from Ahmedabad to London was involved in an accident after take-off; 242 on board, injured rushed to hospital. Passenger hotline: 1800 5691 444.
Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu says he's "shocked and devastated" by the Ahmedabad crash, adds that rescue efforts are underway and all agencies have been directed to act swiftly.
भयावह दृश्य । कुच्छ ऐसे वीडियो भी स्थानीय लोगो ने भेजे है जिसको सार्वजनिक करना ठीक नहीं है । बड़ा ही दर्दनाक हादसा है । pic.twitter.com/HtcjOfxAnY— Shaktisinh Gohil MP (@shaktisinhgohil) June 12, 2025
Tata Group Chairman N. Chandrasekaran confirms the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI171 and expresses condolences, stating that support teams and an emergency centre have been activated for affected families.
