AIMIM leader Owaisi hits back at Modi, says Muslims belong to this nation

Lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for calling Muslims “infiltrators”, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Akbaruddin Owaisi asserted that Muslims belong to this nation. “We have decorated this nation. We are not infiltrators. We belong to this nation,” he said. During a public rally in Rajasthan’s Banswara on April 21, Modi had claimed that the Congress would distribute the country’s wealth among “infiltrators” and “those who have more children”, referring to Muslims.

In response to this, Akbaruddin Owaisi said at a public meeting, “Are we [Muslims] infiltrators and people with many children? Do you know how many siblings Atal Bihari Vajpayee had? Vajpayee and his siblings were seven in number. Yogi Adityanath and his siblings are seven in number. Amit Shah and his siblings are also seven in number. Narendra Modi and his siblings are six in number. We are the ones who gave the Taj Mahal, Qutub Minar, Red Fort, Jama Masjid, and Charminar to this nation. We have decorated this nation. We are not infiltrators. We belong to this nation. This nation is ours and will be ours."