AIADMK-BJP alliance break: Here’s what happened at the high level meeting

As AIADMK’s district secretaries, headquarters secretaries, Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) gathered at the MGR Maligai in Royapettah, Chennai on September 25, former chief minister and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) had one important message for them- party’s leaders need to go to the public and explain the Dravidian party’s decision to leave the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

According to sources in the meeting, EPS said that the decision to leave the alliance was not a single person’s, but a collective one. He asked his party cadres and leaders to reach out to the people, and importantly, those from minority communities and regain their trust. The party leadership is of the opinion that minority votes have slipped away from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) due to their alliance with the BJP.