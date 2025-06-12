Ahmedabad air crash: Tata Group announces 1 cr compensation to families of victims

Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Thursday, June 12 announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the families of those who lost their lives in the Air India Flight AI171 crash , while expressing deep anguish over the tragic incident. The London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport, plunging into the residential Meghani Nagar area.

While media reports said that there was a sole survivor, 40-year-old Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, no official announcement has been issued yet.

In a statement, Chandrasekaran said the group would also cover the medical expenses of the injured and provide support for building the BJ Medical College hostel into which the aircraft crashed.

“We are deeply anguished by the tragic event involving Air India Flight 171. No words can adequately express the grief we feel at this moment,” Chandrasekaran said.

Among the victims was former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones, and with those who have been injured,” the Tata Group chairman added.

The Tata Group had acquired Air India from the government in January 2022 after successfully bidding for the loss-making airline.

“We will also cover the medical expenses of those injured and ensure that they receive all necessary care and support. We remain steadfast in standing with the affected families and communities during this unimaginable time,” Chandrasekaran said.