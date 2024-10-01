77% of manual scavengers are Dalit, says report despite Union govt’s denial

Even as the Union government claims that manual scavenging is not a caste-based occupation, it has been reported that close to 92% of the Sewer and Septic Tank Workers (SSWs) profiled by the Social Justice Ministry belong to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), or Other Backward Class (OBC) communities. The Ministry has been profiling SSWs as part of its National Action for Mechanised Sanitation Ecosystem (NAMASTE) programme, formulated “to stop SSW deaths and to promote mechanisation of cleaning operations with a vision to reduce hazardous cleaning and ensure the safety of sanitation workers.” An exclusive report published by The Hindu says that an analysis of this yet-to-be-published profiling data points towards a high consolidation of Dalit workers in the profession.

One of the components of NAMASTE is the profiling of sewer entry professionals/septic tank workers. In its report published on September 29, The Hindu stated that of the 38,000 workers profiled so far, 68.9% belong to the SC community, 14.7% to the OBC community, 8.3% to the ST community. 8% are from the general category. Put together, this indicates that 77.2% of the workers are from Dalit communities.

The Indian government, however, not only denies that it is a caste-based occupation but also claims that there is no manual scavenging in India. This was the government’s stand in 2023 as well. TNM had earlier reported on this, highlighting that the Safai Karamchari Andolan (SKA)— a movement working towards the eradication of manual scavenging in the country—recorded 339 deaths of manual scavengers in 2022-23.

Bezwada Wilson, the national convener of the SKA asks how the government can make such a claim. “Our groundwork clearly shows that the majority of manual scavenging workers are Dalits and it is a caste-based occupation. How can the government say it is not?” he told TNM.

The government has not deviated from its stand this year as well. In his two responses about manual scavenging in the Parliament, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Ramdas Athawale said on July 24, 2024, that there was no report of the existence of manual scavenging in India.

However, there are discrepancies between the government’s stands on the issue that were tabled in Parliament.