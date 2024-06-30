Hailing from humble beginnings, Kerala’s women cricketers are smashing social barriers

Cricket of the limited overs can at times produce the effect of a mystery novel, keeping you guessing on what’s to come till the very last chapter, or in this case the very last ball. The opening match of the Women’s Premier League in February played between the Delhi Capitals and the Mumbai Indians, was one such. DC, batting first, finished with a defendable 171/5, a lovely knock of 75 off 53 balls coming from English all-rounder Alice Capsey. Towards the end of MI’s innings, like in a thriller novel, Alice was again on the crease, bowling the last over of the match. MI’s chances of victory were not bad at the time, needing 12 off the remaining six balls with six wickets in hand. But in five balls, Alice brought down two wickets, including that of the MI captain Harmanpreet Kaur, while giving away seven runs. That left five to win off the last ball, when the eighth batter walked into the pitch.

Sajana Sajeevan was making her debut in the WPL that day. But there were no jitters of a first-timer when she lifted her bat and sent the ball shooting over long-on for six. Alice Capsey crouched down in shock, as Sajana ran to lift up her (non-striker) teammate Amanjaut Kaur and celebrate the victory. She could not have asked for a better debut, she says, counting it as one of the most defining moments of her career.

Sajana is one of the three women cricketers who made it to the WPL from Kerala, in its two seasons. After Minnu Mani’s selection in Delhi Capitals for the debut season last year, two more women made it in 2024 — Sajana went to Mumbai Indians and Asha Shobana to Royal Challengers Bangalore, which incidentally won the tournament this year. Both Sajana and Asha made headlines with their respective match-winning performances.