Women’s collective in Kerala urges Congress to reserve one-third ministerial posts for women

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Women’s rights organisation Equal Representation Movement has submitted a letter to the central and state leadership of the Indian National Congress, demanding that one-third of ministerial portfolios and the Speaker’s post in the 16th Kerala Legislative Assembly be reserved for women.

With the Congress-led United Democratic Front set to form the government after its sweeping Assembly election victory, the organisation has urged the leadership to ensure gender parity in the appointment of ministers and the Speaker, while also guaranteeing representation for marginalised communities.

“While we note with concern that the overall number of women in this Assembly is lower than in the previous term, we strongly urge the UDF leadership to take a progressive step by increasing women’s representation in the Cabinet,” the organisation said in a press statement.

In the 2021 Assembly, there were 12 women MLAs — 10 from the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and two from the UDF. Of the 10 women MLAs in the LDF, three were inducted as ministers.

The movement also recalled that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had assured the people of Kerala before the elections that the state would see a woman Chief Minister. “Rahul Gandhi also emphasised the Congress party’s commitment to ensuring women’s active participation in Kerala’s development. It is disappointing that women were not even considered in the current discussions for the Chief Minister’s post. We had hoped Kerala would set a historic precedent by appointing its first woman Chief Minister,” the statement said.

Ahead of the elections, the organisation had campaigned for the victory of all 27 women candidates fielded by the LDF and UDF, many of whom went on to win seats in the Assembly. It also conducted a NOTA (None of the Above) campaign in constituencies where political parties failed to field women in at least 33% of seats.

In the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections, 11 women were elected to the Assembly — nine from the UDF and two from the LDF. A total of 35 women contested the elections from major parties, including the Congress, CPI(M), BJP and IUML.