Women rule in a patriarchal setting in Abraham Verghese's The Covenant of Water

What is most affecting about The Covenant of Water, a novel that spans generations of a family with true-to-life depiction, is witnessing a 12-year-old age through the pages and become a 70-something, ready for her death. The novel’s length allows her to remain a child long enough to leave an imprint of the girl you are first introduced to, an unlikely bride to a 40-year-old man, leaving her village to go to his. The novel begins with her strange marriage in 1900 and plods unhurriedly through eight decades, drawing in characters from as far as Scotland in this very Kerala story. Abraham Verghese, the author, dives into the past to create vivid pictures of every passing decade, letting the family story weave into the events of the world, even as it remains spectacularly singular.

In the months after the novel’s release in May this year, it has received warm adulations from around the world, including the coveted selection in Oprah’s Book Club. Abraham is a US-based physician and writer with roots in Kerala. He has narrated the vast book, with its adorable scatterings of Malayalam phrases, for its audio version. It has charmed the native Malayali speaker as much as it did the foreign readers, unfamiliar with the terrain and culture of Kerala of a long-ago time. It is perhaps intriguing even to the hardcore Malayali how life had been a different ball game altogether a hundred and twenty years ago when little girls unquestioningly married men triple their age and became teen mothers and twenty-something matriarchs, managing entire households and families.