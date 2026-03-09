Witty 70-year-olds, hooting supporters make Her Trivandrum a stressbuster for women

Perhaps there is a bit of an old-world charm in opening Facebook, even though it is considerably young at 22 and has only gone grey because technology allows such short lives for its creations. For this reason alone, for its almost obsoleteness, Facebook can draw a certain crowd with a weakness to remain connected to what’s old.

For this women’s day, TNM spoke to one such crowd, members of a beautifully flourishing community of women on Facebook, called Her Trivandrum (HT for short). With over 16,000 members magically weaving a camaraderie in this virtual space, every new member looks for the one who started it all. They gasp on learning that it is run and kept together by one woman, Anjali Manoj, a Madras Malayali who moved to Thiruvananthapuram 24 years ago.

In September 2018, when Anjali began what she thought would be a small group to connect with her women friends, she was in a way paying tribute to a forgotten purpose of social media — reconnecting with old mates, including those lost along the way. But it would soon grow into something much bigger than Anjali ever foresaw, from a handful of members to a few hundreds, and then to thousands. In seven-and-a-half years, Anjali, surprising herself the most, has become the admin of the 16,000-strong community of women, shaping a few rules along the way to keep the group in harmony.