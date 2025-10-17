Where do lost letters go? Chasing a lost snail mail in Kerala

Anything associated with the word snail must have an inherent unhurriedness about them. Letters, the kind written on a piece of paper or an inland (for those born in the last 20 years: yes, they exist), now take longer than before to be even written. They slouch about the sender’s desk for months on end, before they are stamped and sent away. Lucky are those who receive the snail mail – cover, stamp and all – for quite a few of the slackers get lost on the way.

But let’s not harass the poor fellows anymore. It is a week to celebrate them, with World Post Day falling on October 9, and National Post Day, on October 10. Ideal time to recount a story about a lost snail mail that led to the discovery of an office called Returned Letters Office (RLO) or Dead Letter Office (DLO), and further discovery of how it no longer exists in Kerala, where the story unfolded.

In late June, writer of children’s books and humour columns Khyrunnisa A sent a snail mail to a friend of many years. Only, having last sent a letter two years before, Khyrunnisa did not realise that her friend’s address had changed. The letter came promptly to the friend’s old address in Thiruvananthapuram a day after it was sent, but an unusually alert security guard told the postman that the person at the address had moved away. The postman flipped the envelope to check for the sender’s address, which, as luck would have it, Khyrunnisa forgot to add. If it was there, the postal department would have sent it back to her.

The procedure in such cases is simple — send the letter to the Returned Letters Office. This is the tricky part, for when the friend went in search of her letter, hardly anyone at the regional post office knew where the RLO was. Many made unhelpful guesses, and at the end of tracking all the wrong places, the friend arrived at the office of the Post Master’s General in Thiruvananthapuram. Yes, there used to be an RLO there, but not since September 2023.