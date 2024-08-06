When disaster strikes, humanity unites: The Wayanad landslide response story

People at the relief camp at Meppadi Government Higher Secondary school in Wayanad had just finished their breakfast and were retracting back to their temporary rooms set up in various classrooms. At that moment, a particular scene caught the attention of people, especially the mediapersons gathered there.
A few volunteers at the camp had picked up floor wipers and began to mop the quadrangle floor filled with slush and mud water. What’s the big deal, you would think? The volunteers belonged to the youth organisations linked to various political parties in Kerala and the people of the state, have gotten used to seeing the groups breathing down each other’s necks on a daily basis – politically, ideologically and sometimes, even physically.
So, to see members of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) [linked to the ruling CPI(M)], Youth Congress (Indian National Congress), Muslim Youth League (Indian Union Muslim League) and Sevabharati (RSS), working together was a sight to behold. Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), linked to the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), also took part in the relief and rescue efforts.
But this, however, has been ‘the Kerala story’ every time it was hit with a crisis – be it the 2018 and 2019 floods or the COVID-19 pandemic, the state has always showcased a strong legacy of volunteerism which cuts across religious, political lines. From political and non-political organisations, to religious groups and NGOs, fans associations of film stars and local clubs, everyone comes up with ways to chip in to the rescue and relief activities. It was the same case when the areas of Mundakkai and Chooralmala in Wayanad were hit with severe landslides on July 31, leading to the death of more than 350 persons.
Wearing raincoats over their respective organisational uniforms, these volunteers were out on the streets, along with the police, fireforce and other rescue officials, managing road traffic, serving food at the camps, carrying dead bodies to the mortuaries, driving ambulances and so on. It was not just people belonging to any particular organisation who were part of the relief work, several students and other individuals were also seen coming out on their own and helping out in camps.
“When something like this happens, we don’t care what time of the day/night it is or who we are working with. We just want to be out there and help out in whatever way we can,” 28-year-old Manu tells TNM. Manu is a wedding photographer in Wayanad, but his studio has been shut for the past one week as he and his colleagues have been busy with providing relief materials to the various camps in the district. “We have a friends group. When we heard about the incident and understood that it is going to get worse, we immediately formed a WhatsApp group and added our extended circle of friends and family, who were willing to help,” he said.
Stronger as a collective
Just like Manu and his friends, there were plenty of other independent groups as well. Nahal, who hails from Kannur, told TNM how social media was used to disseminate information, reminiscent of the 2018 and 2019 floods in Kerala. “The efforts were better organised this time due to the previous experiences. Even as there are multiple narratives regarding who should be held responsible for the landslide, people of Kerala have come together beyond the lines of caste, religion, and political affiliations. Apart from items such as food, shelter and clothes, toys and books are being provided keeping in mind the tragedy’s psychological impact on children and those affected,” he said.
Some things often overlooked as luxury became a necessity, such as mobile chargers. Nisamul, residing in Meppadi, and his team at V Stores had the presence of mind to realise that the lack of chargers hampered rescue operations when he visited the relief camp. “Some residents had ran away from their homes when the first landslide happened without taking such things with them. We went to the camp initially to help provide freezers to store bodies. Upon seeing that victims and even rescue teams did not have enough power in their phones, we decided to provide 40 C type chargers and 40 A type chargers. A phone charger also proved to be vital,” he told TNM.
Similar to how fishermen readily took out their boats during the floods, off-roaders arrived in modified jeeps to the rugged terrain, assisting the rescue and relief operations. The off-roading community has been vocal in its criticism against the Motor Vehicles Department for taking stringent action to stop modified vehicles from plying on road. Grater, a member of Pulpally offroaders, told Mathrubhumi News that when they visited the disaster site in the wake of the landslide, the bridges were sunken and logs of wood were buried in the river. “Pulpally has a history of having the most Mahindra Jeeps in India. We helped in evacuation of almost all residents as rescue personnel were yet to reach,” he said. Another member said that due to the condition of roads, only altered vehicles could access the terrain easily.
But what was more heartening was how the youth fronts of the CPI(M), Congress and the RSS were working together and coordinating with each other. “Tragedies bring people closer. This is not the time to discuss our political differences. All of us here have lost some or the other people we know. My friends in Chooralmala have gone missing in the landslide. So are some of the families of members of other groups. The only thing in all our minds is to save every breathing being and help our people come out of this tragedy,” says Mehroof, a member of DYFI, who was in charge of regulating traffic along the Meppadi roads. Mehroof was seen coordinating with Youth Congress members to control the vehicles coming from the opposite direction.
Shihab, a member of the Welfare Party, has been cleaning bodies that were brought from Mundakkai and Chooralmala to Meppadi. “The people who lost their lives, we don’t know their political ideologies or their religion. We just know that they were all living beings a few hours ago and now it's just flesh. The least we can do is to give them a respectful burial. That is our responsibility to our fellow human beings,” says Shihab.
There are also NGOs like the Ideal Relief Wing (IRW) who are actively taking part in the rescue and relief efforts. Several of them have been transporting the dead bodies from the disaster locations to the morgue in Meppadi Family Health Centre (FHC), while others from the group were tasked with the responsibility of cleaning the bodies.
“Even though the situation is scary, we are able to do this. This is an act of compassion for us. We recover and cremate every corpse with utmost respect, like they are that of our own family members,” says Fazal, a member of IRW.
From each according to his ability
From businessmen to students, people from all walks of life have been contributing to the disaster relief efforts. Lulu group chairman Dr MA Yusuff Ali, RP Group chairman Ravi Pillai, and Kalyan Jewellers owner Kalyana Raman donated Rs 5 crore each to the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF). Adani Port also donated Rs 5 crore while NORKA (Non-Residents Keralites Affairs) director Jayakrishnan donated Rs 1 crore.
Actor Fahad Faasil, through his production house, paid Rs 25 lakh while Soubin Shahir’s Parava Films contributed Rs 20 lakh to the CMDRF. Small businesses on social media such as Instagram also decided that they would give 100% of their proceeds to the CMDRF. What was really overwhelming was the number of children, who opened their piggy banks, to help the cause. Two children from Kakkanad near Kochi donated ₹2,500 to the Station House Officer of Infopark police station for the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund. 10-year-old Shreya sold her earring and donated Rs 12,500 at the Thrissur Collectorate on August 2. She told the media that she saw children of her age suffering in the landslide and wanted to help them. “We came to donate the amount as my mother allowed me to sell the earrings,” she told reporters.
Milllie, Charlotte and Amelia, Oxford students who are in Kerala’s Thrissur for an internship, made a video seeking donations towards the CMDRF. Speaking to the media, they said Kerala was known for its social equality, literacy, female empowerment, better living conditions and health status. “We love this place and its people, and there is a lot that the world can learn from Kerala,” they added.