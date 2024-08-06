When disaster strikes, humanity unites: The Wayanad landslide response story

Stronger as a collective

Just like Manu and his friends, there were plenty of other independent groups as well. Nahal, who hails from Kannur, told TNM how social media was used to disseminate information, reminiscent of the 2018 and 2019 floods in Kerala. “The efforts were better organised this time due to the previous experiences. Even as there are multiple narratives regarding who should be held responsible for the landslide, people of Kerala have come together beyond the lines of caste, religion, and political affiliations. Apart from items such as food, shelter and clothes, toys and books are being provided keeping in mind the tragedy’s psychological impact on children and those affected,” he said.

Some things often overlooked as luxury became a necessity, such as mobile chargers. Nisamul, residing in Meppadi, and his team at V Stores had the presence of mind to realise that the lack of chargers hampered rescue operations when he visited the relief camp. “Some residents had ran away from their homes when the first landslide happened without taking such things with them. We went to the camp initially to help provide freezers to store bodies. Upon seeing that victims and even rescue teams did not have enough power in their phones, we decided to provide 40 C type chargers and 40 A type chargers. A phone charger also proved to be vital,” he told TNM.

Similar to how fishermen readily took out their boats during the floods, off-roaders arrived in modified jeeps to the rugged terrain, assisting the rescue and relief operations. The off-roading community has been vocal in its criticism against the Motor Vehicles Department for taking stringent action to stop modified vehicles from plying on road. Grater, a member of Pulpally offroaders, told Mathrubhumi News that when they visited the disaster site in the wake of the landslide, the bridges were sunken and logs of wood were buried in the river. “Pulpally has a history of having the most Mahindra Jeeps in India. We helped in evacuation of almost all residents as rescue personnel were yet to reach,” he said. Another member said that due to the condition of roads, only altered vehicles could access the terrain easily.