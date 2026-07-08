Wayanad tunnel project builders deny responsibility, say landslip occurred in forest area

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A day after the landslip at the Wayanad twin tunnel project site in Kalladi, the construction company claimed that the tragedy actually occurred in a forest area 12 metres away.

Speaking with the media on July 8, Sebastian, the general manager of Dilip Buildcon Limited, denied responsibility and said, “The above land belongs to the forest department. We cannot do anything there. We protected the site till the boundary.” Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd is implementing the twin tunnel project. Dilip Buildcon is carrying out the construction work.

The landslide occurred on July 7. Pilled-up soil removed for tunnel construction was reportedly washed downhill due to heavy rains. At least three migrant workers have been confirmed dead.

Their bodies were shifted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital and are to be sent to their home states.

On July 8, Chief Minister VD Satheesan announced financial aid of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased. He also said that the state government would techno-legal study of the disaster and conduct an investigation. “There will be two investigations to set the cause of the accident and whether the strict conditions attached to the Union Government's environmental clearance were followed,” he added.

Satheesan further said that the state government had received initial reports that a minor landslide had occurred above the construction site. The ongoing construction will be resumed only after an assessment confirms that there are no further risks, he said.

The state government has blamed both Konkan Railway and Dilip Buildcon for failing to remove excavated soil despite multiple warnings.

Kunju, an engineer working on the tunnel project, also told Manorama News that the landslip did not occur where the soil was piled up. “It was forest land, not PWD area. A small landslip occurred nearly 10 minutes before the larger one,” Kunju said. He is currently undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Wayanad.

Meanwhile, Kozhikode and Wayanad are experiencing heavy rains, and the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red warning for both districts. Collectors in both districts have issued leave for educational institutions, including Anganwadis, religious education classes, tuition centres, special classes, and professional colleges.

Wayanad’s district collector also said that the schools presently functioning as relief camps will remain closed until further notice.