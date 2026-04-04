Wayanad rehab: Congress collected Rs 5.38 crore, discloses KPCC pres Sunny Joseph

The Congress party collected Rs 5.38 crore for Wayanad landslide relief, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Sunny Joseph disclosed on Saturday, April 4. A total of Rs 6.18 crore has been used towards buying land to build houses to rehabilitate survivors of the 2024 Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslides, he said.

“In the first phase, 3.25 acre land was purchased for Rs 3.68 crore. Of this, Rs 1.05 crore was contributed by the Youth Congress. In the second phase, 2.18 acre land was bought for Rs 2.5 crore. Besides the funds collected by the party and the Youth Congress through the donation drive, an additional Rs 97 lakh from the KPCC funds were also pooled in to buy the land,” Sunny Joseph told the media. Another Rs 73 lakh is required for registration and other legal procedures involved in the land purchase, he said.

He added that the money collected by the party was received in a joint bank account held by the KPCC president and the Leader of Opposition. “In order to build the app that facilitated the fund collection, Rs 9.3 lakh was utilised when K Sudhakaran was the KPCC president,” he said.

“As this is a project the KPCC took on, the funds required to construct the houses will be found through party efforts under Rahul Gandhi and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi,” he said.

The Congress’ refusal to disclose the amount collected for Wayanad rehabilitation efforts had drawn much flak. On Wednesday, April 1, Leader of Opposition VD Satheeshan had told TNM that details of all financial transactions will be revealed once the houses were constructed and the project was completed. “The construction will be completed in a matter of three to four months,” he had said.

Earlier, Congress’ Kalpetta MLA T Siddique had told TNM that the delays in construction were due to the fact that the party was offering rehabilitation to those survivors who did not make it to the government’s list.