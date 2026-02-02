Walayar mob lynching: Eight out of nine accused granted bail

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

A special court in Palakkad has granted bail to eight of the nine accused in the Walayar mob-lynching case, in which a migrant worker was beaten to death in Attappalam. The Special Court for SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act cases in Mannarkkad approved the bail on Saturday, February 1.

The victim, Ram Narayan Baghel, a 40-year-old construction worker from Karhi village in Chhattisgarh, had arrived in Palakkad on December 13 seeking work. He was accused of theft and lynched by a mob on December 17 in Attappalam, Walayar.

Bail was granted to Anu (38), Prasad (34), Murali (38), Ananthan (55), Vipin (30), Jagadeesh Kumar (44), Shaji (38), and M Rajesh (31). As part of the bail conditions, the accused have been barred from leaving Palakkad district, instructed to surrender their passports, and directed to furnish two surety bonds of Rs 50,000 each, among other conditions. They were released from Malampuzha District Jail after completing the formalities.

According to reports, the delay in granting bail to the sixth accused, Vinod Kumar (54), was due to a delay in submitting his bail application to the district court. The application has now been filed.

TNM had earlier visited Attappalam, where some residents claimed that a disoriented Ram Narayan had approached a group of women labourers working in a field, allegedly triggering the attack. However, the women workers denied this account.

The police’s initial handling of the case drew criticism, leading to the formation of an action council to support Ram Narayan’s family and assist with legal proceedings. His family arrived in Kerala on December 21 and demanded compensation, along with the addition of charges under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Subsequently, Palakkad Police Chief Ajith Kumar IPS constituted a 10-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the district crime branch to probe the case.