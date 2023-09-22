Vinay Forrt-Anu Sithara’s Vaathil has potential but packs in too many clichés

If only there was a stop button to end the music in Vaathil, watching the film would have been a more pleasant experience. Unfortunately, you have to sit through the music that grows painfully loud, in tune with the moods of the film that flip between happy and tense. You realise how much it matters in the few blessed moments the music is off. Through a wafer-thin plot about a couple’s long period of strife and a number of cliches, the film is still interesting enough to make you wonder where it is going. The performances, especially from Vinay Forrt in the unusual role of a husband going rogue, help. But a lot is left to be desired.

The film opens with a cringey exchange on WhatsApp, between a man who says he is in trouble and a woman who appears to be quoting from the nearest self-help book available. Ramakanth Sarju, directing the film, keeps the story flowing but lets it drag on in a way that tests the viewers’ patience. The script is by Shamnad Shabeer, who shows some promise though the writing sneaks in some forgettable clichés.

Anu Sithara plays the other half of the troubled couple. The flat they share is clearly an important part of the plot, the camera zooming in on every object in the first few minutes. It makes sense that the film is titled Vaathil, meaning door, literally and figuratively fitting the storyline. The apartment is luxurious and well-kept, with a few noticeable props such as the couple’s photograph and a wall hanging that has ‘daivam’ (god) written on it. It is an inter-religious marriage, we are told, without a lot of weightage on it, appreciably. Flashbacks tell you that Denny and Thani have been amiable with the other residents of the flat. You are given an all-too-real preview of life in an apartment building for a single woman – frowned upon because she is living without family, accused of wrongdoing, threatened to be thrown out.

