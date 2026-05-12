Vijay fans in Kerala wait for official nod to form TVK unit in the state

“We have been receiving many messages and phone calls from people interested in taking membership. We are asking them to wait for the official announcement,” Soumya said. She added, “Once we receive permission, we need to begin by establishing district units, which is the first step in forming a state unit.”

Fans to party members

Before TVK, the association was actively involved in conducting blood donation campaigns, giving food to people, and conducting other activities under Makkal Iyakkam. Once TVK was formed, they changed the name of Makkal Iyakkam to TVK, but this was not officially registered. “We are waiting for the Tamil Nadu nod to form a party and its registration,” said Soumya

Like Tamil Nadu, in Kerala, also, the expected party members are his fans. However, the thousands of Vijay fans in Kerala belong to different political parties, and as per Soumya, other political party members, who do not wish to join the TVK, can still work with Makkal Iyakkam without joining TVK. "Vijay's fans represent different political affiliations here. Some have informed us that they will support Makkal Iyakkam but not TVK," Soumya added.

When TNM visited Tamil Nadu’s Kongu region during the election campaigns, many shared their concerns about the younger generation backing Vijay without clarity on his politics. Many attribute the lack of student politics in Tamil Nadu to that. But the student political scenario in Kerala is different, as most of the colleges in the state have politically aware students with active student politics.

Addressing this, Soumya said, the growth of TVK in Kerala can be seen in a few months. “The fans' associations have a lot of youth, and I hope they support him in politics too,” she added. She noted that Vijay was receiving considerable support from Kerala on social media, especially after his swearing-in and the decisions he has made thus far. “If TVK can establish a highly successful government in Tamil Nadu, the people here will surely support TVK, regardless of any generation gap,” she added.