Venjaramoodu mass murder: Accused’s father approaches HC against Malayalam movie

Abdul Raheem, the father of Afan, the accused in the Venjaramoodu mass murder case in Kerala, has approached the Kerala High Court on Monday, February 2, seeking a stay on the release of a film allegedly based on the incident. Abdul Raheem stated that since the trial in the case is pending, his son’s right to a fair trial would be affected if the movie is released.

The Malayalam film, titled Kaalam Paranja Kadha (The Story Told by Time), is reportedly based on the murder case in which Afan allegedly killed his family members and a friend, and critically injured his mother.

On February 24 last year, the 23-year-old Afan allegedly killed his 13-year-old brother Ahsan, his friend Farsana, his paternal grandmother Salma Beevi, his paternal uncle Latheef, and Latheef’s wife Shahida, and grievously injured his mother, Shemi. However, when the police reached the house, they found that his mother was alive. After the alleged attack, he consumed poison and surrendered to the police. The murders reportedly took place across three locations in Thiruvananthapuram at Venjaramoodu, SN Puram, and Pangode.

The trailer of the film Kaalam Paranja Kadha was released on December 30, and announced the movie’s release on February 6.

Speaking to PTI, Prasad Nooranad, the director of the film, denied Abdul Raheem’s claim and said the film was not connected to the Venjaramoodu murder case. He said the film deals with a murder within a family but has no connection with the Venjaramoodu case. He added that the team is ready for a pre-release screening if needed.

The Kerala High Court has accepted the petition for filing and is expected to hear detailed arguments on the matter.