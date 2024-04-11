Varshangalkku Shesham review: Pranav-Dhyan starrer is a tribute to cinema and friendship

When he is deeply drunk and laughing hysterically, or when he turns back from the steering wheel to blink and say ‘chumma’ – Murali (Pranav Mohanlal), the eccentric musician in Varshangalkku Shesham is meant to make you think of Mohanlal from the late 80s. One of the greatest actors of Malayalam, Mohanlal made quirkiness look cool through several inimitable gestures in his films. Revisiting the cinema of those decades and the years before, writer and filmmaker Vineeth Sreenivasan cast Mohanlal’s son and actor Pranav as Murali. With a beard and meandering curls hiding half his face, Pranav might be mistaken for his father in a few passing shots. But barring the physical resemblance, they are miles apart.

Varshangalkku Shesham, running through decades of cinema, and enriched by music that combines melody with a heavy orchestra (Amrit Ramnath the composer is a wonderful discovery), is a tribute to the struggling many who dream of making it big in movies. In other ways, it is a satire that digs at its own makers and main actors. While all the hullabaloo makes it engaging and brings some laughter, the emotions in the script do not always translate onto the screen.

Vineeth, known for his fondness for the old days and anything nostalgic (this is a man who brought back cassette tapes for his previous film!), is in his element when he writes a film about two young men – one a writer and the other a musician – trying their luck in cinema in the 1970s. Dhyan, Vineeth’s brother and actor, plays the other young man Venu, absolutely adept at comedy, expressions of dismay and embarrassment flashing through his face till he reaches old age. And then for some reason, it is all too mellow.